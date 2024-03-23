3 Takeaways from No. 2 Arizona Basketball's March Madness win over No. 7 Dayton
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 Arizona Basketball hit the hardwood ready to play against No. 7 Dayton in the Round of 32 in Salt Lake City. Despite numerous pushes from DaRon Holmes II and the Flyers, the Wildcats played with hustle and put the pedal to the metal when needed to secure the 78-68 win. Arizona will be moving on to its second Sweet Sixteen in three seasons, and there were three things I took away from the game.