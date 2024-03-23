3 Takeaways from No. 2 Arizona Basketball's March Madness win over No. 7 Dayton
By Mason Duhon
1. Jaden Bradley should be the starting point guard
Bradley was a stone-faced killer coming off the bench in Kylan Boswell's stead. The former Alabama starting point guard was pure money on both ends of the court, logging 12 points on offense and racking up three steals and three blocks on defense. Boswell only finished the game with 2 points — a pair of clutch late-game free throws — and Bradley led the offense remarkably.
Bradley cashed in on his only 3-pointer and five of his six free throws, and he dished out two assists to boot. He really came to life when he was moving backward, though, and he posterized Holmes on a steal to salt away the win for Arizona. His ability to step up and be a difference-maker from anywhere on the court should earn him the starting point guard spot for the rest of the postseason.
2. Keep getting Caleb Love touches
Love still wasn't the lights-out shooter Arizona fans have become accustomed to seeing, but he continues to produce on sheer volume and finds other ways to contribute to the game. He shot 6-15 from the field, went 3-8 from range, and rung true on four of six free throws, but he still led the team in scoring with 19 points.
However, he played an extremely unselfish game and didn't force the issue more than he needed to; if he didn't get a good look, he found someone who did. He logged five assists, which was the second-most in the game behind teammate Pelle Larsson. He also posted a few plays on the defensive end of the court, with a steal, three rebounds, and a beautiful block on a Kobe Elvis layup. Love creates plays — whether directly or indirectly — and needs to keep getting the ball in his hands.
3. Killer instinct is there
Arizona didn't cave under the pressure against a Dayton team that overcame a 17-point deficit at the drop of a hat against No. 10 Nevada. After going up 40-27 with 2:44 remaining in the first half, Dayton went on a 10-0 run to end the half and pull within 7 points. The 13-point lead dropped to just 7, and Arizona held a 40-33 lead heading into halftime.
Arizona came out of halftime and Keshad Johnson immediately drained a 3-pointer to extend Arizona's lead to 10 points. Dayton pulled within 4 points with about 15 minutes remaining in the game, but Johnson returned fire with a dunk to extend the lead to 6 points. Holmes hammered a dunk home with 10 minutes remaining, and Arizona proceeded to outscore Dayton 22-16 for the rest of the game. The Flyers never got closer than 5 points over the stretch, and Arizona did the necessary throat-stepping.
More March Madness
