3 transfers Arizona Women's Basketball needs to target
By Mason Duhon
Even though the National Championship game hasn't been played yet, the offseason is in full swing for all but four NCAA Women's Basketball programs, including Arizona. With Helena Pueyo and Esmery Martinez, two vocal leaders on the team, now out of eligibility and a slim incoming freshman class, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes will likely take to the transfer portal to fill roster holes.
The first addition is already in the books, and former North Carolina guard Paulina Paris will be suiting up as a Wildcat in the fall. However, she projects more as a rotational player and less of an every-game starter to complement the fast-twitch play style of rising sophomore point guard Jada WIlliams.
The following three players profile as great players to have on the court alongside Williams and fellow standout underclassmen Skylar Jones, Breya Cunningham, and Montaya Dew. A notable name absent from this list, though, is LSU's Hailey Van Lith; Arizona already has the dynamic shot-caller to bring the ball across the court.