Zona Zealots
3 transfers Arizona Women's Basketball needs to target

By Mason Duhon

Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oregon State Beavers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Bullitt East's Gracie Merkle smiles after she draws a foul against Meade county in the 2022 Sweet 16
Bullitt East's Gracie Merkle smiles after she draws a foul against Meade county in the 2022 Sweet 16

Barnes needs Bellarmine's Gracie Merkle like the University of Arizona needs $250 million: badly

Merkle may be one of this transfer portal cycle's most hidden gems. The odds aren't in her favor: playing at Bellarmine won't put you on many coaches' radars, and she missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with an injury. However, she has three years of eligibility remaining and her sole season on the hardwood was more than impressive.

Merkle stands at an imposing 6-foot-6 — a full two inches taller than Cunningham, Arizona's current tallest player. Arizona needed to play a lot of small ball last year when it wanted to score, tending towards a lineup heavy with guards. The former mid-major standout could slot right in as a game-breaker in the post position, allowing Cunningham to play a rotational role as she develops.

Merkle knew how to leverage her height as an advantage, averaging 15.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in her freshman season in 2022-23. She showcased deadly accuracy, too, with her .702 field goal percentage leading the nation. Arizona should throw a bag at the former ASUN Freshman of the Year for a dynamic high-low duo between her and Jada Williams.

