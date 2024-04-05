3 transfers Arizona Women's Basketball needs to target
By Mason Duhon
Compared to Merkle, Von Oelhoffen will be a highly sought-after asset in the transfer portal. She entered the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. She's a highly decorated four-year veteran who's going on a farewell tour after she gets her degree and before she heads to the WNBA in 2025.
Van Oelhoffen has earned some type of All-Pac-12 nod for the last four straight seasons: All-Pac-12 honors last year and in 2021-22, honorable mention in 2022-23. and an All-Freshman honorable mention in her first year where she played in just 13 games. She averaged a career-low 10.7 points per game, but balanced it with a career-high 5.0 assists per game — good for top-50 in the nation.
Van Oelhoffen pairs her shooting with a solid 5-foot-11 frame, which lines her up as a good fit for the 2 position on the court. Her pairing with Williams poses lethal one-two punch to roll out in the starting lineup every game, and the two of them would keep opposing defenses on their heels. It'll be hard to land her as a one-year rental, but Arizona could desperately use her confident veteran presence.