3 transfers Arizona Women's Basketball needs to target
By Mason Duhon
VanSlooten is a massive mix of green flags coaches are looking for. She's only going into her junior year and will thus play for another two years at a minimum while starting 61 of her 63 games played. She thrives as a shooter from inside the arc and would fill in nicely for the role being vacated by the outgoing Martinez at the 3 or 4 position.
The former Oregon forward falls right in between Merkle and Von Oelhoffen in terms of height, but would still be one of the taller ones on the Arizona roster at 6-foot-3. She led Oregon in scoring at 15 points per game and finished second on the team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (2.6). She also led the team in steals with 1.1 per game.
The only glaring weakness is her ability from range: she shoots an abysmal 6.9% on her 3-point shots. However, the guards that Arizona already has will take on that responsibility and VanSlooten can do her damage from the post. She'd be a great player for the underclassmen post players to learn from and poses an opportunity for Arizona to replace all-conference-level talent with more all-conference-level talent.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!