4-Star 2025 SF Nikolas Khamenia names Arizona basketball in top 5
The Arizona basketball program with Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and UCLA were named the five finalists for four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia on Friday. Khamenia is the 28th prospect, seventh small forward and fourth player in California out of legendary Harvard-Westlake in the 2025 class per On3.
Arizona has a very slight edge in a close race in Khamenia's recruitment per the On3 Recruiting P Machine. Arizona is projected with a 26.9 percent chance for a Khamenia commitment, followed by Gonzaga at 23.6 percent, North Carolina at 20.2 percent and Duke at 16.8 percent.
All the other programs are listed with less than a one percent chance of a commitment from Khamenia. Arizona will host Khamenia for an official visit the weekend of August 31st when the Wildcats host New Mexico in the football season opener. North Carolina is hosting Khamenia, September 6th and Duke, on September 13th.
Jamie Shaw of On3 praised Khamenia for his skill set in his scouting report but questioned his ability to finish and the rim and his defensive skills. Khamenia started all six games, averaging 7.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 19.4 minutes as the USA Under 18 team won a gold medal at the FIBA America's Cup.
Tommy Lloyd coached the Under-18 National Team in the FIBA Americas Cup this summer. The experience of playing for Lloyd on the National Team should give Khamenia an idea of what it would be like to play at Arizona. Arizona does not have any commitments yet in the 2025 class.
Arizona will lose guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend after the 2024-25 season. Everyone else on the Arizona roster has eligibility remaining beyond this season. With any basketball roster in this era, Arizona will likely lose more players. Freshman forward Carter Bryant and sophomore guard K.J. Lewis could declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.