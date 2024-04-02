4 transfers Arizona Basketball needs to target... and one they won't get
The dissolving Pac-12 is rife with high-level talent that Tommy Lloyd needs to make a pass at.
By Mason Duhon
Throw the bag at 'em:
Raynaud and Johnson are proven game-wreckers when they're playing at their best. Arizona has played both of them twice a year for the last three years, which means Tommy Lloyd has planned at least six games apiece around negating their skill sets. Now, the shoe can be on the other foot.
Raynaud needs to be priority number one for Arizona. Despite his towering size (7-foot-1 and 250 pounds) indicating that he's a center, Raynaud is still athletic enough to stay on the move and play at the forward position. He's spent all three of his collegiate years at Stanford and is one of the hottest commodities in the transfer portal right now.
The 2023-24 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and was the only Stanford player to earn any conference-wide awards. The time he spent on the floor didn't increase much, jumping from 22.4 minutes per game to 29.1, but his scoring output did. After averaging just 8.8 points in his sophomore year, Raynaud nearly doubled his output to a team-leading 15.5 points per game. He also averaged 9.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, which led the team as well.
With two years of eligibility left, Raynaud may be looking to catch on with a team that's actually in a position to be a contender on multiple levels. If the big Frenchman lands in Tucson, he'll be joining a team that isn't just jockeying for a Big 12 title, but will also be looking to make a run to the mountaintop. Plus, he'd fit quite nicely in the role vacated by the outgoing Keshad Johnson.
Kobe Johnson, who's heading out the door following Andy Enfield's hiring at SMU, is regarded as an elite defender. He's being heavily courted and rumors connecting him with San Diego State have been swirling. He started in 28 of the 31 games he played in, and he'll be a plug-and-play starter wherever he lands next.
Johnson is a handful and a half on defense while also being an extremely serviceable shooter on offense. He's a noteworthy scorer, averaging 10.9 points and 31 minutes, but he shines when he's moving backward. Johnson averaged a team-leading 2.2 steals per game and 68 total , which earned him Pac-12 All-Defensive team honors for the second year in a row
Johnson also dished out 3.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, which were both good for second on the team. Arizona could use a verifiable defensive superstar to balance out all the offensive juice, and Johnson may want to spent his final seasons ring-chasing in the desert.