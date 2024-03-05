The 5 biggest NFL Draft busts in Arizona Football history
Arizona Football isn't known as an NFL factory, but it has produced a handful of players with high NFL Draft capital. Some panned out, of course, but here are five of the biggest NFL Draft busts in Arizona Football program history.
By Mason Duhon
Henry spent three years as the understudy to the NFL-bound running back Mike Bell and his backup Gilbert Harris. When finally handed the reins ahead of the 2006 season, he finished with a promising 581 yards and seven touchdowns on 165 carries. He also caught 21 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. However, even after his best season, he still was just barely under 1,100 career yards from scrimmage while with Arizona.
Despite having another year of eligibility — which he likely should have taken — he chose to enter the 2007 NFL Draft. A stellar showing at the combine earned him an athleticism score of 97 — the best in the class — and a subsequent second-round selection by the Tennessee Titans with the 50th overall pick. Henry started hot in his first two games, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown the next week against the Oakland Raiders.
However, a substance abuse suspension — which he successfully appealed — stopped his momentum and he never rushed for more than 15 yards in a game or found the endzone ever again. He went on to appear in one game in the 2008 season, logging one rush for 3 yards. Henry was out of the NFL two seasons later, and he finished with a career stat line of 32 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.