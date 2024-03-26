A deep dive into Tommy Lloyd's bounceback NCAA Tournament
How has 2024 NCAA Tournament Head Coach Tommy Lloyd grown from the 2023 NCAA Tournament Head Coach Tommy Lloyd?
1 of 3
"When you're coaching a 40-minute game for the end of your season, you have to coach completely differently than you do during the regular season."- Wally Szcserbiak
The NCAA Tournament is an intense battleground where coaches showcase their strategic prowess. One coach who has proven his redemption and ability to make in-game adjustments is Arizona Basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd. In 2023's tournament, Lloyd faced disappointment as his team, despite earning a No. 2 seed, bowed out in the first round to No. 15 Princeton. This defeat highlighted the importance of adjustments in the high-stakes tournament.