A deep dive into Tommy Lloyd's bounceback NCAA Tournament

How has 2024 NCAA Tournament Head Coach Tommy Lloyd grown from the 2023 NCAA Tournament Head Coach Tommy Lloyd?

By Shereen Rayan

Dayton v Arizona
Dayton v Arizona / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
"When you're coaching a 40-minute game for the end of your season, you have to coach completely differently than you do during the regular season."

Wally Szcserbiak

The NCAA Tournament is an intense battleground where coaches showcase their strategic prowess. One coach who has proven his redemption and ability to make in-game adjustments is Arizona Basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd. In 2023's tournament, Lloyd faced disappointment as his team, despite earning a No. 2 seed, bowed out in the first round to No. 15 Princeton. This defeat highlighted the importance of adjustments in the high-stakes tournament.

