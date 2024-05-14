A look at Arizona Football's NFL rookies in their new threads
Rookie mini camps are done, so how are the former Wildcats looking in colors that aren't the red and blue?
By Mason Duhon
The 2024 editions of the NFL Rookie Mini Camps are done, and teams have started sharing some photos of their draft picks arriving on the scene and suiting up. Arizona fans are familiar with how Jordan Morgan, Jacob Cowing, Tanner McLachlan, and Michael Wiley look in the red and blue, but things have changed.
All four of them (and a handful of others) will be sporting new logos and new colors on their uniforms. With social media full of outtakes and snapshots from mini camps, let's look at the guys in their new threads.