A look at Arizona Football's NFL rookies in their new threads
By Mason Duhon
Bonus: Michael Wiley – Washington Commanders
Former Arizona running back Michael Wiley wasn't drafted, but he was the most likely of the remaining crop of professional prospects from Arizona Football to get the call after McLachlan. Thankfully, the Washington Commanders aren't shy about showing off the UDFA running back, and it's easy to spot the all-too-familiar No. 6 adorning his shirt.
Around 54 seconds into the video, Wiley can be seen doing what he does best: receiving out of the backfield. 2nd overall pick Jayden Daniels moved on from his first read and dealt the ball to Wiley, who looked agile and light on his feet with his jump cuts.
Wiley isn't the focus of this photo: it's supposed to be Daniels. However, glancing just to the right of No. 83 — UDFA WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint — draws the eyes to Wiley in the background. As one Twitter user already commented, Wiley looks quite bulky. It seems the Commanders are putting him to work early, which bodes well for his NFL future beyond training camp.
