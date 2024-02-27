All-time Arizona Basketball March Madness starting lineup
By Mason Duhon
The University of Arizona has long been lauded as a "basketball school". Although suiting up with the Block A doesn't hold the same weight as wearing Carolina Blue, being a Blue Devil, or playing in Pauley Pavilion, Arizona has been one of the best college basketball schools over the last three decades. Since Lute Olsen took over as the head coach in 1983, Arizona has only missed the NCAA tournament four times and three of them were under Sean Miller.
The Wildcats have won a National Championship (1996-97), lost another one (2000-01), seen three Final Fours, made nine Elite Eights, and appeared in 15 Sweet Sixteens just in the last 30 years. That type of success in both the regular season and postseason is indicative of the high-quality players that have played for Arizona over the years.
With March Madness just around the corner, it's fitting to do an All-Time March Madness starting lineup based on how the players performed in the tournament. Although big names like Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson, Jason Terry, and Gilbert Arenas spent their formative years with Arizona, none of the previously mentioned players were March Madness studs. I've pulled together the starting five and, just for good measure, the sixth man as well.