All-time Arizona Basketball March Madness starting lineup
With March Madness just around the corner, it's fitting to do an All-Time March Madness starting lineup based on how Arizona Basketball players performed in the tournament. Names like Sean Elliott and Mike Bibby headline the list.
By Mason Duhon
Small forward
Tucson's very own and the University of Arizona's all-time leading scorer will certainly make an appearance on this list. In his four seasons with Arizona playing under Lute Olsen, the 'Cats made four straight NCAA Tournaments, but Elliott's showing in the 1988 tournament lands him the starting small forward spot. Contrary to Reeves, Elliott got more productive as the tournament went on.
Elliott's best game came in the Final Four, an all-out slugfest between No. 1-seeded Arizona and No. 1-seeded Oklahoma. Despite Elliott's 31-point, 11-rebound double-double in 38 minutes, the 'Cats ultimately fell 8 points short in the 86-78 loss. He wasn't a slouch in the Sweet Sixteen either, posting 25 points, eight assists, and two steals in the commanding 99-79 win over No. 5-seeded Iowa. Tucked in between these two games was a 24-point outing in the Elite Eight against No. 2-seeded North Carolina where he also hauled in five rebounds and dished out three assists.
Elliott, like Reeves, only needed five games to eclipse 100 total points, and he finished the tournament with 116 which averages out to 23.2 points per game. His increase in production as the tournament went on would balance out Reeves' tapering off and Derrick Williams can be responsible for rebounding from the forward position.