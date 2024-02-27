All-time Arizona Basketball March Madness starting lineup
With March Madness just around the corner, it's fitting to do an All-Time March Madness starting lineup based on how Arizona Basketball players performed in the tournament. Names like Sean Elliott and Mike Bibby headline the list.
By Mason Duhon
Power forward
Williams, a two-year starter for Arizona, played out of his mind in the closing games of his Wildcats tenure before heading to the NBA. Although Arizona was knocked out of the tournament in the Elite Eight, some solace comes in the fact that it was by eventual champion UConn. He logged a pair of double-doubles and 91 total points in four games.
Williams' best performance came in the Sweet Sixteen against Duke, where he exploded for 32 points and 13 rebounds and led No. 5 Arizona to a convincing 99-73 upset over the No. 1 seed. He nailed five of six 3-pointers and shot nearly 65% from the field in 35 minutes of play. He also played valiantly in the Round of 64, posting a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double in 36 minutes.
He nearly logged a third-double-double in the Round of 32 as well with 17 points and nine rebounds in what ended up as his worst performance. He logged 20 points in the Elite Eight, but Arizona couldn't hang on and he was uncharacteristically quiet in the rebounding department. Regardless, he averaged 22.75 points and 9.25 rebounds per game and would pair well with the center mentioned below.