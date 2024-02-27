All-time Arizona Basketball March Madness starting lineup
With March Madness just around the corner, it's fitting to do an All-Time March Madness starting lineup based on how Arizona Basketball players performed in the tournament. Names like Sean Elliott and Mike Bibby headline the list.
By Mason Duhon
Sixth man
Trying to narrow down a massive group of stellar players who have suited up for Arizona down to just five feels like a Herculean task. Besides, what kind of team worth its salt only suits up five players? Hence the double-dip on the 1997 championship squad. Although it feels strange to have Bibby as the sixth man, Reeves is the clear-cut starter at Bibby's home position of point guard and Simon proved himself as the best shooting guard for this exercise.
Bibby is another one of the select few players that have scored 100-plus points for Arizona in an NCAA Tournament. His lowest-scoring outing came in the Round of 64, where he only posted 13 points, an assist and three rebounds. However, with the starting five being fresh heading into the first round, it's hard to imagine Bibby gets a ton of playing time off the bat. As Reeves tapered off, putting Bibby in his place would help keep the team hot.
Bibby's best performance came in the National Championship game, where he logged 19 points and almost earned his first double-double of the tournament with nine rebounds. He also notched four assists and three steals in the win. He also played admirably in the Sweet Sixteen, amassing 21 points, five assists, and two steals. Bibby's late-tournament push makes him the perfect sixth man to relieve Reeves as the postseason goes along.
