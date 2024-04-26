Analyzing the fit for Jordan Morgan as he heads to Green Bay
Selected as the 25th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers, we analyze the fit for former Arizona Football star Jordan Morgan as he heads to 'Title Town'.
Well, Jordan Morgan is officially heading to Green Bay! From being a former three-star high school recruit to developing into a prolific and talented left tackle in college football, the former Arizona Football star becomes the first Wildcat to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2008 when the then San Diego Chargers selected Antoine Cason.
Considered somewhat of a surprise, Morgan snuck into the first round after a tremendous college season in which he surrendered just two sacks in 787 snaps all while coming off an ACL injury the year before.
By selecting Morgan with the 25th overall pick, he will help solidify that offensive line and bring immediate depth to the Packers.
Coming in, Morgan stands 6-feet-5-inches and roughly 311 pounds, and at the NFL Combine, he tested well, proving why he was one of the best tackles in the draft as he ran the 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds and posted an impressive 28-inch vertical.
Now as he heads to Green Bay, his athleticism and versatility will be highly coveted as it will allow him to play at tackle or even move to guard. And for a team that lost David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, and Yosh Nijman this offseason, adding Jordan seems like a no-brainer here.
Look for Jordan to come in and immediately compete for playing time at left tackle as he battles with Rasheed Walker, otherwise, you could see him move inside and battle with Sean Rhyan at guard.
Either way, we are excited for Jordan and can't wait to see him flourish in the NFL!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!