Arizona 2024 ranking far exceeds its spot on 247Sports Team Talent Composite
The Arizona football team being ranked 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches poll far exceeds them at 56th in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite Rankings. Arizona fell precipitously from 43rd in the 2023 247Sports Team Talent Composite Rankings.
Arizona is picked fourth in the Big XII preseason poll behind Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas. The Wildcats received five first-place votes. Arizona is poised for another season to achieve more than where their talent ranking would indicate. The Wildcats are not the blueblood in football they are in basketball.
Arizona has one player on its roster who was a five-star signee in high school and nine four-stars. The Team Talent Composite rankings are solely based on how players were graded as high school signees. Linebacker Justin Flowe who originally signed with Oregon is the sole five-star player on the Arizona roster.
Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and running back Kedrick Reescano were four-star signees out of high school who began their careers at other schools. Groves-Killebrew signed with Texas A&M in 2022 and Reescano with Mississippi in the 2023 class. Arizona signed the 84th-ranked class in the 247Sports composite rankings.
The 2024 Arizona transfer class ranked 37th. Arizona transitioning from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan cost the Wildcats 2024 and directly led to 10 of the 28 outgoing transfers now at Washington. Brennan was able to convince six Wildcats to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Arizona.
Brennan has already improved on the 2024 Class. The 2025 Arizona class is currently 49th in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Wildcats are still looking for their first 2025 blue chip commit. This season will be critical for Arizona to move up in the recruiting rankings and on the Team Talent Composite beyond the 2024 season.