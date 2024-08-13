Arizona and UCLA will keep greatest West Coast basketball rivalry alive through 2027
Arizona and UCLA will keep alive the greatest rivalry on the West Coast with games in three of the next four seasons as announced by the programs on Tuesday. The collapse of the Pac-12 created uncertaintly if Arizona and UCLA would continue playing after the 2023-24 season.
Arizona and UCLA will begin their three-game series at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the home of the Mercury and Suns on December 14 this season. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, formerly the site of the Pac 12 Tournament will host Arizona and UCLA in the 2025 at the Hall of Fame Series and the teams will play in Los Angeles in 2027.
The Arena in 2027 will be announced. Expect the 2027 game to be played at either Crypto.Com Arena or the Clippers' new arena the Intuit Dome which is opening on Thursday with a Bruno Mars concert. The Intuit Dome will host basketball during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Per Arizona Athletics, the tickets for the December 14 game will go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 AM Pacific Time at footprintcenter.com. Game time and broadcast information for the Arizona versus UCLA game this season will be announced at a later date. The Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports partnered to help continue the rivalry.
UCLA leads Arizona 63-50 in their all-time meetings. The Bruins finished with 45-42 advantage over the Wildcats in Pac-12 games. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is 6-2 versus UCLA. Arizona is 29-21 versus UCLA at home, 16-36 on the road and 5-6 at neutral sites. Arizona has won the last five neutral site games versus UCLA.
Arizona will enter the game versus UCLA in December with a three-game winning streak versus the Bruins and victories in six of the last seven. UCLA's only victory in that time was an 82-73 win at Pauley Pavillion in March 2023. UCLA recently had a six-game winning streak versus Arizona from 2019 through 2022.