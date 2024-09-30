Arizona at BYU October 12 game time should benefit Wildcats
Arizona and BYU will play for the first time since 2021 and first-time as conference rivals since 1977 with a 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff in Provo as announced by the Big XII on Monday. BYU has a three game winning streak versus Arizona dating back to 2016.
BYU beat Arizona 21-16 in 2021 in Las Vegas, won 28-23 in Tucson in 2018 and 18-16 in Glendale in 2016. Arizona last beat BYU 31-21 in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl. The 2008 game was the first bowl game and win by Arizona since the 1998 Holiday Bowl versus Nebraska.
The series between Arizona and BYU is tied at 12 all-time with one tie. Arizona leads the series with BYU 9-7-1 in (Western Athletic) conference play and has a 3-4 record in Provo. Arizona's longest winning streak was four games from 1970 through 1974. Arizona has averaged outscoring BYU 20.6-17.8.
BYU and Iowa State are the only undefeated teams left in the Big XII entering week six. The Cougars are ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 19th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Iowa State who is 16th in both polls is the only higher ranked team in the Big XII than BYU.
Arizona is 26th in the AP Top 25 and 28th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. BYU is the only team remaining on the 2024 Arizona schedule that is in the week six rankings. Colorado received votes in the AP Top 25. Central Florida and Colorado received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Arizona has been better than BYU in nearly every offensive category. BYU is better than Arizona in nearly every defensive category. Playing at Kansas State and Utah should prepare Arizona for the game at BYU in what should be a very tough environment. The game being during the day should help Arizona.