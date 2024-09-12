Arizona at Kansas State featuring shared reality in Dallas and Los Angeles
Cosm, a company that provides immersive technology is partnering with Fox Sports to televised Arizona at Kansas State in an experience that allows fans to feel like they are on the field.
As part of a six-year deal announced last week, Cosm will televise Arizona at Kansas State as part of their immersive experiences at their Dallas and Los Angeles locations, allowing fans to feel like they are at the game at the Dallas and Los Angeles locations.