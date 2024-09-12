Zona Zealots
Arizona at Kansas State featuring shared reality in Dallas and Los Angeles

Cosm, a company that provides immersive technology is partnering with Fox Sports to televised Arizona at Kansas State in an experience that allows fans to feel like they are on the field.

By Alan Rubenstein

Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjack wide receiver Tay Lanier (8) catches the ball and falls while he keeps his feet in bounds as Arizona Wildcats team watches during fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
/ Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
As part of a six-year deal announced last week, Cosm will televise Arizona at Kansas State as part of their immersive experiences at their Dallas and Los Angeles locations, allowing fans to feel like they are at the game at the Dallas and Los Angeles locations.

