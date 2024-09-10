Arizona at Kansas State How to watch, odds, series history
Just like that, we are now in week three of the 2024 season! After experiencing some struggles in their first two games, Arizona Football will have a tough challenge when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on number 14 Kansas State.
The Kansas State Wildcats are the favorites in this game. They have the advantage of playing in the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is talented and has skilled personnel, which makes the matchup between the Wildcats challenging.
If Arizona is to win this one, they will need to play a much cleaner game from start to finish, and they will also need to keep Noah Fifita upright. Arizona cannot afford to get too far behind early in this one, otherwise, it could be a long day!
Getting to Know the details about Arizona Football’s opponent, the Kansas State Wildcats.
Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Conference: Big XII Conference
Current Record: 2–0 (0–0)
Head Coach: Chris Klieman enters his 12th season as a head coach (sixth with the Wildcats) after previously serving as a head coach at Loras College (2005) and with North Dakota State (2014-18).
Now 56, Klieman took over for the legendary Bill Snyder in 2019 and hasn't looked back! Compiling a 41–24 (26–19) record with Kansas State, Chris has coached the Wildcats to four bowl games in five seasons, sporting a 3-1 postseason record.
Overall, Kleiman is 113–37 (64–29) as a head coach with four National Championships won during his time at North Dakota State.
2023 Record: Finishing the 2023 season with a 9–4 (6–3) record, the Wildcats finished their year with a win over then No. 18 ranked North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.