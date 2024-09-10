Arizona at Kansas State How to watch, odds, series history
Key Returners / Starters:
Offense
Running a bit of a varied offense, the Wildcats like to mix up their schemes a bit; however, they are largely focused on running the football.
Led by sophomore signal caller Avery Johnson, the dual-threat quarterback has quite the arm and is a talented runner who is a threat to tuck the ball and run. In his first two games, Johnson has thrown for 334 and four touchdowns to just one interception on 29/44 passing. He also has 77 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Behind Johnson will be running backs DJ Giddens, Dylan Edwards, and Joe Jackson with DJ getting a majority of the touches. In their first two games, Johnson likes to spread the ball a bit throwing to Keagan Johnson, Jayce Brown, Tre Spivey, and Brayden Loftin most notably.
Overall, this is a group that may not run at a blazing quick tempo (Kansas State currently averages 56.0 snaps per game); however, the Wildcats are extremely efficient and talented. Arizona's defense is going to have a tough challenge on its hands.