Arizona at Kansas State How to watch, odds, series history

Fresh off of a hard-fought win over in-state foe Northern Arizona, No. 20 Arizona Football (2-0, 0-0) travels to Manhattan to take on No. 14 Kansas State (2-0, 0-0).

By Eric Townsend

Defense

Running a base 3–3–5 defense, the Wildcats have a rather stout group that is surrendering just 312.5 yards and 16.5 points per game in its first two games. Largely led by a talented group that consists of safety VJ Payne, linebackers Austin Moore and Austin Romaine, defensive back Jordan Riley-Scott, and cornerback Jacob Parrish, this is an active, aggressive, and opportunistic defense.

So far in their first two games, Kansas State has registered nine sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception. That is pretty impressive for a team that runs a three-man front.

Predicated on speed and versatility, where Kansas State may struggle a bit in pass coverage, they more than makeup for it with a stout run defense. So far, Kansas State is holding opposing offenses to just 92.5 yards rushing per game. 

Arizona will have its hands full in this one as they look to attack Kansas State's vaunted and stout defense!

Game information and details for Arizona Football:

When: Friday, September 13th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time

Watch: FOX

Spread: +7.0 Arizona (Don’t forget to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook or DraftKings to enhance your overall betting experience)

Where: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium – Manhattan, KS (53,811)

