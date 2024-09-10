Arizona at Kansas State How to watch, odds, series history
Overall Series Record: 5-1-1 Arizona. Having met a few times previously, the Wildcats (Arizona) own the series lead against Kansas State, winning three of the last four meetings. Interestingly enough, all their previous matches have been played in Tucson, and this will be the Wildcat's first-ever trip to Manhattan, KS.
Last Meeting vs. Arizona: The last time these two programs met was in 1978 when Arizona came away with the 31-0 drubbing over the visiting Wildcats.
Prediction: Kansas State 31 Arizona 23 – I don't have a good feeling about this one, especially after the inconsistent play I have seen from Arizona in the past two games.
While I do think Kansas State is beatable, and that the elevation in the level of competition will bring out a more competitive effort from our Wildcats; however, winning on the road is never easy, and winning in a place like Manhattan is tough.
Overall, I think Arizona competes in this one, but Kansas State has too many weapons (particularly on offense) that I think give them the edge here. I see this game being close for a bit, but Arizona will not be able to contain KSU quarterback Avery Johnson in the end as Kansas State comes away with the victory.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!