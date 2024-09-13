Arizona at Kansas State: Injury, Inactive and weather updates
Arizona and Kansas State enter Friday night's game in Manhattan with injuries on their offensive line. Kansas State could be without right guard Hadley Panzer who has 28 career starts for the Wildcats per Kansas.Com. Arizona starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as questionable by Odds.Com.
Also on the injury report for Arizona is starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt who missed the game versus Northern Arizona because of an eligibility issue, wide receiver Reymello Murphy and safety Gunnar Maldonado. Arizona played well defensively without Maldonado in a 22-10 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Croskey-Merritt is expected to be out indefinitely. Head coach Brent Brennan reported early this week that the eligibility issue is being handled by the Arizona compliance department and out of his hands. Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano played well in the win over NAU replacing Croskey-Merritt.
Murphy was expected to compete to be the second or third receiver for Arizona in 2024. Jeremiah Patterson had three receptions for 32 yards versus NAU last week. Arizona needs someone to take the pressure off of Tetairoa McMillan who had only two receptions for 11 yards versus NAU.
The Arizona secondary played well in Maldonado's absence. Treyden Stukes had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup versus NAU. Owen Goss had five tackles at safety and Genesis Smith had three tackles and a pass breakup. Arizona will need the secondary to support the Arizona linebackers versus the run against Kansas State.
Arizona moved preseason All-Big XII right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea to the left side with Tapa'atoutai sidelined versus NAU. Ryan Stewart started at right tackle for Arizona versus NAU. Arizona needs a better performance from the OL versus Kansas State. Continuity matters on the OL more than anywhere else and Arizona hasn't had that in 2024.
The weather in Manhattan, Kansas on Friday night is expected to be a seasonal 61 degrees with a 13 percent chance of rain. The Weather Channel forecast is for it to be "mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on." Winds will be out of the East at five to 10 miles per hour with humidity are 79 percent.
Arizona will be off until September 28 after Friday night. The bye comes at a perfect time with a trip to Salt Lake City to play Utah. The Utes are currently ranked 12th nationally. Utah plays at Utah State on Saturday and travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play number 13 Oklahoma State on September 21.