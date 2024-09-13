Arizona at Kansas State line moves late and Jacory Croskey-Merritt update
Earlier in the week, Arizona was an 8.5-point underdog, but the line shifted to 7.5 on Friday morning. Just over three hours before kickoff on Friday, the line moved again to Arizona plus 6.5 at Kansas State, per FanDuel. This change could be due to new information becoming available, an influx of money coming in on Arizona, or both.
On3 reported on Friday morning that Arizona will be without starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Friday morning. Quali Conley has played exceptionally well this season and showed he can be a feature back with his performance versus Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona played without starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and first-team safety Gunnar Maldonado, plus backup wide receiver Reymello Murphy in the 22-10 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. There are no updates if any of the four above players will play versus Kansas State.
Maldonado and Tapa'atoutai being healthy could move the line. The money line as of 2:00 PM Mountain Standard Time was plus 205 on Arizona and minus 255 on Kansas State. Parlays and teasers can move the line with a money line. Fanduel has multiple alternative spreads available.
The over/under of 60.5 that Fanduel listed on Friday morning remained the same in the afternoon. With the uncertainty about the injured players for Arizona, the line and over/under should be monitored up until game time. The difference between Kansas State being an 8.5, 7.5 or 6.5 point favorite is potentially decisive.
Someone who bet on Arizona earlier this week plus 8.5 or 7.5 could choose to hedge their bet with Kansas State now minus 6.5. Arizona and Kansas State are both 0-2 versus the spread this season. Each of the Wildcats have started the season 2-0 but failed to cover the spread entering week three.
Arizona and Kansas State have each had one game go over and one under the total during the first two weeks of the season. The under seems like the safe bet with both offenses struggling at times this season. The spread now being 6.5 makes a bet either way more difficult on Friday night.