Arizona at Utah: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona will bring a 2-1 record to 4-0 Utah on Saturday night. Arizona will play its first official Big XII game. Utah won its first official Big XII game on Saturday at Oklahoma State. Arizona and Utah both played non-conference games versus Big XII teams this season versus conference opponents that were scheduled before expansion.
Arizona lost 31-7 at Kansas State in its last game on September 13. Utah won 23-12 at Baylor this season. Those games were scheduled before Arizona and Utah joined the Big XII and were kept as non-conference games. Arizona and Iowa State are the only Big XII teams who have not played a conference game this season.
Every other Big XII team has played exactly one game. Utah enters the game with Arizona as the highest ranked Big XII team. Utah is ranked 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll this week. Arizona fell out of the rankings after losing to Kansas State.
Arizona ended a six-game losing streak to Utah last season with a 42-18 win in Tucson. Arizona has not won at Utah Since 2014 when they prevailed 42-10 in Salt Lake City. Utah has a four game home winning streak dating to the 2023 season. Arizona had a three-game road winning streak snapped at Kansas State.
How to watch Arizona at Utah
Arizona at Utah will kickoff at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Dave Flemming is the play-by-play announcer, former Arizona State and NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler is the analyst and Stormy Buonantony is the sideline reporter.
Arizona at Utah Odds
Arizona is an 11.5 point underdog at Utah per Fanduel. Utah is minus 450 on the moneyline and Arizona is plus 340. The over/under is 48.5. The over is minus 115 and the under is minus 105.
Arizona is 0-3 versus the spread this season and only the New Mexico game has exceeded the over. Arizona is 0-1 as a favorite. Kansas State was the only game Arizona was not favored this season. Utah is 2-2 versus the spread this season and 1-2 as a favorite. Utah has been favored in both of its home games.
Arizona at Utah injuries
Arizona will be without running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt who remains out due to eligibility questions. Wide receiver Reymello Murphy is listed as questionable by TeamRankings.Com. Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has been out for the last two games, is questionable. Utah cornerback Kenan Johnson is out.
Salt Lake City Saturday night weather
The forecast for Salt Lake City on Saturday night is 66° with winds out of the East-Southeast at nine miles per hour and mostly clear skies. The humidity is forecast for 25 percent. Weather information is from the Weather Channel.
Arizona versus Utah Series History
Utah leads the all-time series with Arizona 26-20-2 with two ties. The Big XII is the third conference Arizona and Utah will play against each other in. Arizona and Utah played against each other as founding members of the Western Athletic Conference from 1962 until the Wildcats joined the Pac-10 in 1978.
Arizona and Utah more recently were conference rivals in the Pac-12 before both joined the Big XII for this season. Arizona was 3-12-2 in the first 17 games versus Utah before they began playing as conference rivals in the WAC. The Wildcats and Utes split six non-conference games between 1983 and 2005.