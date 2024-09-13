Arizona attempts to halt K-St RB D.J. Giddens consecutive 100 yard game streak
Arizona will attempt to halt a game six-game streak with at least 100 yards rushing by Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens on Friday night in Manhattan. Giddens' streak is tied for the third-longest in Kansas State history. Giddens is one of only two Big XII RBs with two 100-yards games in 2024.
Giddens is averaging 120 yards with three touchdowns during his streak. The streak has occurred versus Baylor, at Kansas, against Iowa State, North Carolina State in the 2023 Pop Tarts Bowl and versus Tennessee-Martin and Tulane in 2024. Giddens' high during the streak was 151 yards and a TD versus NC State in 2023.
Giddens added one reception for 37 yards and another TD versus NC State. Giddens; career high was 30 carries for 207 yards and four TDs and he also had career bests eight receptions for 86 yards versus Central Florida last season.
Giddens had 13 carries for 124 yards and three receptions for six yards versus Tennessee-Martin in the season opener and 19 carries for 114 yards and four receptions for 63 yards and a TD on Saturday versus Tulane. Giddens has rushing TDs in only three of the six games during his streak.
Limiting Giddens is critical for Arizona on Friday night. After week two, Giddens is 14th nationally averaging 119.00 rushing yards per game. Arizona is 82nd allowing 141.50 rushing yards per game. New Mexico ran 38 times for 210 yards and two TDs versus Arizona. NAU had 31 carries for 73 yards on Saturday.
Kansas State could be the best-rushing offense Arizona plays this season. Arizona also has to be able to stop Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson on the ground. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs versus Arizona. Johnson has 11 carries for 77 yards in 2023.
Johnson had 52 carries for 277 yards and seven rushing TDs as the backup QB for Kansas State in 2023. Arizona needs another defensive performance like they had versus NAU. If Arizona can limit Kansas State's rushing, they can make the Wildcats have to move the ball offensively. Kansas State is 106th nationally averaging 173.5 passing yards per game.