Arizona Baseball beats rival ASU in Tuesday Night Tussle
TEMPE, AZ - Taking on rival ASU (26-24, 14-13) in a midweek showdown, No. 17 Arizona Basketball (30-17, 17-7) came away with the 5-3 win over the Sun Devils!
Fresh off of a sweep of Stanford from this past weekend, No. 17 Arizona Baseball was back in action on Tuesday night, taking on rival Arizona State for a non-conference showdown.
Getting the start on the bump for the Cats, Arizona turned to Bradon Zastrow in this one; however, it was truly a team effort in this one as the Wildcats used nine pitchers on the evening.
Luckily for us, it worked out for the best as Arizona surrendered just three earned runs despite giving up 11 hits. More impressively, the Wildcats struck out 10 Sun Devil batters and stranded eight ASU runners.
Offensively, the Wildcats did just enough to win this one as they plated five runs on 10 hits including three home runs. Led behind a solid offensive effort from Mason White, Brendan Summerhill, Andrew Cain, and TJ Adams, together the four went a combined 9-15 from the dish with five RBIs.
Jumping out to an early 4-0 lead, No. 17 Arizona Baseball cruised to the eventual 5-3 win over the Sun Devils.
This one took a little bit to get going, but boy did it provide some great moments. Tied 0-0 heading into the third inning, the Wildcats broke the scoreless drought as they exploded for three runs in the inning.
The inning started with TJ Adams homering to center when he turned on a 1-1 pitch to make it 1-0. After Brendan Summerhill drew a walk, Mason White would capitalize, turning on a 1-0 pitch that he sailed to right field to make it 3-0, Arizona.
Leading comfortably, Arizona would get things going early in the next inning when Andrew Cain would lead off with a homer to right field to make it 4-0 Cats!
ASU would get one back in the fourth to cut Arizona's lead to 4-1, but luckily, the Wildcats' offensive barrage wouldn't cease. Still leading heading into the sixth, the Wildcats would use a few timely hits that would ultimately set up Summerhill who would fly out to right field as he scored Cain from third to make it 5-1.
Unfortunately, ASU would score two more times, once in the eighth inning and again in the ninth, before Anthony "Tonko" Susac shut the door on the Devils for good as he picked up his second save of the season. Sophomore right-hander Casey Hintz would pick up the win in this one, pitching one-and-two-thirds innings as he improved to 3-1 on the season.
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 30-17 (17-7) on the year and look to turn their focus towards Utah when they travel to Salt Lake City this weekend!
