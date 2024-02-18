Arizona Baseball earns Series Win over No. 23 Northeastern
TUCSON, AZ – Beginning the 2024 season with a bang, Arizona Baseball (2-1) earned a huge series win over No. 23 Northeastern (1-2).
Returning to the friendly confines of Hi Corbett Field to begin the 2024 season, Arizona Baseball ushered in year three of the Chip Hale era as the Wildcats welcomed No. 23 Northeastern to town.
Taking on a talented Huskies squad, this three-game series to begin the year would serve as a good litmus test for an Arizona team laden with plenty of fresh faces.
Using an offensive barrage in all three games, the Wildcats came ready to play in this one as they outscored the Huskies 22-12, earning the series win.
Doing both on the mound and at the plate, Arizona Baseball started the year with a huge series win against a Top 25 team!
Game 1:
Turning to Jackson Kent on Friday evening, the redshirt sophomore left-hander was dealing in this one as he lasted six innings, surrendering just one run on four hits as he struck out eight Husky batters.
He would eventually be relieved by South Mountain Community College transfer Raul Garayzar who continued the dominance for the Cats as he held Northeastern scoreless and hitless through the final three innings of play to earn the save.
And despite Northeastern jumping out to the early, one-run lead in the top of the first inning, Arizona rebounded in a big way, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead 2-1 early.
Up 2-1, Wildcats third baseman Richie Morales would help extend the Cats' lead when he hit a timely single to right field, scoring Easton Breyfogle to make it 3-1, Arizona.
Not done, Arizona would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the third inning when Emilio Corona homered to left center to make it 5-1.
Leading comfortably, Arizona would add one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when a few timely hits set up Adonys Guzman to fly out to left field, scoring Emilio from third to make it 6-1, Wildcats, and securing the five-run win!
Game 2:
Turning to Clark Candiotti in game two on Saturday evening, the right-handed senior would have a bit of a respectable day in this one, lasting five innings as he surrendered just three runs (two earned) on five hits.
But unfortunately, his day would be cut short as he would eventually be relieved by fellow pitchers Bradon Zastrow, Casey Hintz, and Trevor Long.
Together, this one would not be one of the Wildcats' more memorable days as Arizona's bullpen surrendered five earned runs on seven hits.
The Cats would explode for five runs in the fifth, and despite Arizona's best efforts to keep the Wildcats competitive in this one, it unfortunately, wouldn't be enough as they came up short in their 8-7 loss to Northeastern.
Arizona's Garen Caulfield, Brendan Summerhill, and Easton Breyfogle would lead the Wildcats' offense, going a combined 6-14 from the plate with five RBIs.
Game 3:
Looking to earn the series win, Arizona would turn to junior right-hander Anthony "Tonko" Susac in this one as he got the start on the bump for the Cats.
And lasting just four innings, "Tonko" looked solid as he surrendered zero runs on three hits as he struck out four Northeastern batters.
He would eventually be relieved by Cam Walty, Dawson Netz, and Matthew Martinez as together they looked dominant, holding the Huskies to just three runs on six hits while striking out three batters.
The offense would be just as dominant as it didn't take long for the Cats to assert themselves in this one! Tied 0-0 after one, Arizona would explode for five runs in the second inning which started off when a few timely hits set up Easton to double down the third base line to score Adonys to make it 1-0.
Moments later Brendan Summerhill would extend the Cats' lead when he doubled to left-center scoring two more to make it 3-0!
Not done, Arizona would add two more when a few errors by the Huskies set up Arizona's Mason White who singled to make it 5-0 Cats after the second inning.
Leading comfortably, Arizona would add two in the fourth inning after a few hits set up Tommy Splaine who tripled to right center, scoring Brendan to make it 6-0.
A few moments later, Emilio Corona would homer for the second time this weekend, sending a huge blast to left center to make it 8-0, Arizona.
Arizona would add one more insurance run in the fifth inning to make it 9-0, helping to secure the eventual win.
Northeastern would do its best to come back in this one, plating three runs over the final few innings, but unfortunately, it was too little too late for them in this one as Arizona came away with the 9-3 win!
Offensively, Arizona would be led by Brendan Summerhill, Mason White, and Emilio Corona as the trio went a combined 6-14 from the dish with six RBIs.
Where does Arizona Baseball go from here?
With the series win, Arizona begins the year 2-1 on their young season and will return to action on Tuesday to take on Utah Tech at Hi Corbett Field. First pitch is set for 2:00PM and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Insider.
