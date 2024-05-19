Arizona Baseball rallies vs OSU, wins last-ever Pac-12 Championship
TUCSON, AZ - Despite dropping its first two games against OSU, Arizona Baseball (33-20, 20-10) rallied in the series finale to clinch the last-ever Pac-12 Title with a 4-3 win.
It isn't always how you start but rather how you finish, and after getting walloped in its first two games by a 26-3 margin, Arizona Baseball rallied in a historic way!
Returning to action at Hi-Corbett Field on Saturday evening, the Cats were hoping to rebound, looking to clinch the last-ever Pac-12 Regular Season Title. And getting the start on the bump for the Wildcats was Cam Walty.
For eight-and-a-third innings the former Nevada righty was sharp! Surrendering six hits and three runs (two earned), Walty struck out eight Beavers' batters.
He would eventually be replaced by Anthony "Tonko" Susac who would close the door on Oregon State, and helping to deliver the 4-3 win!
Offensively, the Wildcats started a bit slower before exploding for two runs in the final inning, rallying to come away with the impressive victory!
It was a collective effort on Saturday night from the dish, but Brendan Summerhill and Garen Caulfield seemingly stole the show as the two went a combined 5-7 from the plate with three RBIs and three doubles.
Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Arizona Baseball rallied to secure the last-ever Pac-12 Regular Season Title.
Striking early in this one, Arizona got off to a quick start when a few timely hits in the second inning set up Adonys Guzman to hit a sacrifice ground out the scored Caufield from third.
Unfortunately, the lead would not last long as the very next inning, the Beavers responded by plating two runs to pull ahead by a 2-1 margin.
Then finding themslves in a pitchers duel, things would be quiet for a bit before the Arizona bats came alive again. Once again using some timely hitting, the Wildcats answered when Caufield came up big again, hitting a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Richie Morales from third to make it 2-2.
Tied 2-2 heading into the ninth, Oregon State would pull ahead again when Jabin Trosky ripped a single down the first base line that brought in a Beavers runner to make it 3-2.
Facing a potential sweep, the Wildcats would need some late-inning magic, otherwise, the chances of winning a Pac-12 Title could all be ruined.
uckily for us, Arizona responded yet again! Getting to work quickly, the Wildcats would put two men on with one out which set up Summerhill who turned on a 2-1 pitch deep to right-center that scored both Wildcats runners, putting them ahead for good as they secured the 4-3 win and last-ever Pac-12 Regular Season crown!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 33-20 (20-10) on the year and will turn its focus to Pac-12 Tournament play! Conference Tournament action will start on Tuesday when Arizona takes on No. 9 Washington.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!