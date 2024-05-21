Arizona Baseball's rise from ninth in the preseason poll to Pac-12 Champions
By Mason Duhon
Who got Arizona here?
Arizona's pitching situation has largely stabilized. After having a few promising outings last year, Cam Walty emerged as Arizona's top dog. Of the three pitchers to log at least 75 innings, he notched the lowest ERA (2.76), the best record (8-1), 69 strikeouts, and just 12 walks.
The bats stayed hot offensively, too. Caulfield and Summerhill both logged batting averages above .310 while starting in 50-plus games apiece, while White clobbered an astounding 17 home runs — more than double the next-most on the team (Summerhill, 7). Corona's bat cooled off a bit from last year, but he stole a team-leading 14 bags while on the base path.
Summerhill and Corona were menaces on defense as well, being the only players outside of the catcher rotation to log more than 100 putouts on the season. Corona kept it especially clean, only logging a single error on 103 catches and 100 putouts.
Two of Arizona's current "big four" of White, Summerhill, Caulfield, and Corona, were regular contributors in last season's disappointing season in Caulfield and Corona. However, pairing them with an ascendant White and Summerhill has paid dividends, and the true peak of the season may not have even been reached yet.
