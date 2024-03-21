Arizona Basketball add 5-Star Wing Joson Sanon
Adding to an already stellar recruiting class for 2024, Arizona Basketball received a surprise commitment from five-star wing, Joson Sanon.
While Arizona Basketball prepares for the NCAA Tournament, Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats are not slowing down on the recruiting trail.
Months after securing commitments from Jamari Phillips, Carter Bryant, and Emmanuel Stephens, Arizona made more news on Wednesday morning as the Wildcats picked up a commitment from five-star wing Joson Sanon.
Breaking news via social media, Joson picked the Wildcats despite reportedly receiving interest from Connecticut, Alabama, Indiana, and Boston College among several others, and he will make his way to Tucson a year early as he reclassifies for 2024.
Hailing from Vermont Academy, Joson Sanon becomes the fourth commitment for Arizona Basketball in the class of 2024.
As Tommy Lloyd continues to build his reputation as a head coach in college basketball, more players are noticing what is developing in Tucson, and his recruiting class for 2024 reflects that.
Over the past few seasons, the Wildcats have had one of the best offenses in college basketball, so naturally, you are starting to see several talented taking the Cats seriously.
With Joson, he becomes the fourth commitment in the recruiting class for 2024, and he is a huge addition to the Wildcats!
Overall, he is considered to be one of the best players in the country, and despite reclassifying, Joson is one of the best players at his position.
Joining Arizona, Joson possesses great size, length, and athleticism and will help bolster a roster that will likely see an influx of players either leave or graduate.
Sanon is a talented wing who is capable of scoring in bunches and finishing at all three levels. He excels in his mid-range pull-up game and also has a good shot that extends out to the three-point line. Joson is explosive enough to get to the bucket quickly!
With a lot of raw potential, he is one of the more intriguing players in the class and a fantastic piece to an already stellar recruiting class.
Overall, Arizona should have a loaded roster for 2024-25, and while there will be plenty of youth, this is a group that could make a deep run in March next year as well!
Just take a look at Arizona’s latest commitment!
