Arizona Basketball adds Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka
Continuing its strong surge along the 2024 recruiting trail, Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball received a commitment from Tennessee transfer, Tobe Awaka.
It may be May almost, but that doesn't mean that recruiting stops for Arizona Basketball for the class of 2024! And less than a week after receiving a commitment from Oakland transfer Trey Townsend [great last name], Tommy Lloyd and the Cats are continuing to make their push along the recruiting trail.
Making news via social media on Monday morning, the Wildcats picked up a commitment from Tennessee forward, Tobe Awaka.
A towering and physical forward, at 6 feet-8 inches and 250 pounds, Awaka was a key role player for the Volunteers this past season, helping guide Tennessee to a 27–9 (14–4) and an Elite Eight finish.
And despite a prominent role with the Volunteers in which he averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes played per game, the sophomore was expected to have an even bigger role in 2024-25. Luckily for us, Awaka will be coming to Tucson instead!
Holding offers from some of college basketball's biggest programs, Tobe Awaka should have a large role with Arizona Basketball this coming season!
Coming to Tucson, Tobe should provide immediate depth to the Wildcats' frontcourt, and with his size and physicality, he could make an immediate impact as he will back up Trey Townsend and the Wildcats' post position.
Overall, the talent and athleticism is there. He is young, plays tough defensively, and will help solidify the Wildcats' rotation next season!
Pair him alongside talents like Carter Bryant, Emmanuel Stephens, Townsend, and Motiejus Krivas, and he should flourish! Either way, we are excited about his addition and cannot wait to see him suit up with the Cats!
