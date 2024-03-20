Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament
Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.
By Mason Duhon
Round of 64: 23-11
First:
Arizona was part of the inaugural field of 64 in the 1984-85 season's edition of the NCAA Tournament. The Lute Olson-led Wildcats earned the No. 10 seed in the West Region and lost to No. 7 seed Alabama 50-41.
Best:
This one is a toss-up separated by 10 years and just 1 point. The 1988 Arizona Wildcats were the most successful in terms of on-court results: the 'Cats entered the dance with a 31-2 record, a Pac-10 regular season championship, and a Pac-10 Tournament Championship. In the first round of the 1988 Tournament, the No. 1-seeded Wildcats steamrolled No. 16 Cornell by 40 points, 90-50.
In 1998, 10 full seasons later, the 'Cats entered March Madness sitting at 27-4 and as Pac-10 conference champions. No. 4-ranked and No. 1-seeded Arizona proceeded to beat No. 16 Nicholls State to a pulp in a 39-point blowout that ended 99-60. How can you choose just one when they were both so sweet?
Last:
The most recent Round of 64 game that Arizona played was the heartbreaker in 2022-23. No. 2 seed Arizona was stunned by No. 15 seed Princeton after winning the Pac-12 tournament for a second straight year.