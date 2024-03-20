Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament
Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.
By Mason Duhon
Round of 32: 19-7
First:
The 1976 Tournament was the second year of the 32-team format and Arizona's first appearance in the expanded field. Arizona finished the season at 20-8 overall and as Western Athletic Conference champions. There were no official seeds in the tournament, but Arizona outlasted Georgetown 83-76 to move onto the Sweet Sixteen against UNLV.
Best:
The 1998 squad will make yet another appearance in this category. After rolling through No. 16 Nicholls State by a wide margin, the 'Cats did it again against No. 9 Illinois State. Arizona served up a brutal 82-49 beatdown for a 33-point margin of victory.
Last:
Arizona earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region in the 2022 Tournament and staved off the madness by thwarting No. 16 Wright State by 17 points. Things got a little more dicey in the Round of 32, and Arizona needed an overtime period — the only one in the entire West region — to escape No. 9 TCU 65-60.