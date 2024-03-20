Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament
Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.
By Mason Duhon
Sweet Sixteen: 11-9
First:
Arizona's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance was as part of the first 16-team field in the 1950-51 NCAA Tournament, where the Sweet Sixteen was the first round of the big dance. Unfortunately, the Fred Enke-led 'Cats fell a crushing 2 points short against Kansas State in a 61-59 first-round exit.
Best:
This time, the 1988 group is making another appearance. They demolished No. 16 Cornell 90-50 and walloped No. 8 Seton Hall 84-55. This set the stage for Arizona to take on No. 5 seed and No. 17-ranked Iowa, and the 'Cats capitalized. The Hawkeyes were sent off with ruffled feathers after the 99-79 drubbing as Arizona moved on to the Elite Eight.
Last:
In the 2021-22 season, Tommy Lloyd led Arizona to the Sweet Sixteen in his first year at the helm. After blowing through the Round of 64 and barely getting by the Round of 32, the run came to an end when the 'Cats drew No. 5 seed Houston — who is now well-regarded as a buzz saw — and took a 12-point thumping.