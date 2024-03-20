Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament
Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.
By Mason Duhon
Elite Eight: 4-7
First:
In the 1976 Tournament, Arizona moved on from Georgetown to face UNLV in the Sweet Sixteen. The overtime thriller ended in a 114-109 victory for the Wildcats over the Rebels, setting Arizona up for a showdown against Pac-10 foe UCLA in the Wildcats' first showing in the Elite Eight. Unfortunately, the 'Cats got outclassed and fell 82-66.
Best:
The best showing in the Elite Eight actually belongs to the 1994 Arizona Basketball team. Arizona went 25-5 (14-4 in Pac-10) that season and was crowned the Pac-10 regular season champion. The 'Cats earned a No. 2 seed and sent No. 15 Loyola-Maryland, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 3 Louisville all packing with double-digit losses en route to the Elite Eight. Arizona drew No. 1 seed Mizzou and throttled them by 20 points in a 92-72 win to move on to the Final Four.
Last:
In 2015, Arizona earned the No. 2 seed in the West region and rolled through the first three rounds. Texas Southern was dispatched with a 93-72 win, Ohio State wasn't far behind with a 73-58 loss, and then-head coach Sean Miller capped it off with a win over Xavier, the school he was previously with. In the Elite Eight, though, Arizona drew No. 1 seed Wisconsin who had knocked them out the year prior. Unfortunately, the results were largely the same, and the 'Cats were sent home with an 85-78 loss.