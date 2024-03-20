Zona Zealots
Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament

Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.

By Mason Duhon

Dec 2, 1988; Charlotte, NC, USA, FILE PHOTO; Arizona Wildcats guard Sean Elliott (32) in action
Dec 2, 1988; Charlotte, NC, USA, FILE PHOTO; Arizona Wildcats guard Sean Elliott (32) in action / Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Elite Eight: 4-7

First:

In the 1976 Tournament, Arizona moved on from Georgetown to face UNLV in the Sweet Sixteen. The overtime thriller ended in a 114-109 victory for the Wildcats over the Rebels, setting Arizona up for a showdown against Pac-10 foe UCLA in the Wildcats' first showing in the Elite Eight. Unfortunately, the 'Cats got outclassed and fell 82-66.

Best:

The best showing in the Elite Eight actually belongs to the 1994 Arizona Basketball team. Arizona went 25-5 (14-4 in Pac-10) that season and was crowned the Pac-10 regular season champion. The 'Cats earned a No. 2 seed and sent No. 15 Loyola-Maryland, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 3 Louisville all packing with double-digit losses en route to the Elite Eight. Arizona drew No. 1 seed Mizzou and throttled them by 20 points in a 92-72 win to move on to the Final Four.

Last:

In 2015, Arizona earned the No. 2 seed in the West region and rolled through the first three rounds. Texas Southern was dispatched with a 93-72 win, Ohio State wasn't far behind with a 73-58 loss, and then-head coach Sean Miller capped it off with a win over Xavier, the school he was previously with. In the Elite Eight, though, Arizona drew No. 1 seed Wisconsin who had knocked them out the year prior. Unfortunately, the results were largely the same, and the 'Cats were sent home with an 85-78 loss.

