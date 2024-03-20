Arizona Basketball all-time round-by-round record in NCAA Tournament
Arizona Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history. A vocal minority of Arizona fans claim this will be a one-and-done team, but history shows that's not the case. Let's look at Arizona's round-by-round record.
By Mason Duhon
National championship games: 1-1
1997 win:
Arizona's 1997 run is the stuff of legends in Wildcat country. The path was extremely imposing for Arizona, even in the first three rounds. The No. 4-seeded Wildcats faced No. 13 South Alabama and No. 12 College of Charleston before No. 1 seed Kansas stood in Arizona's way. The first of three upsets over No. 1 seeds came when Arizona sent the Jayhawks packing with a nail-biting 85-82 win.
Nobody could stop the 'Cats after that. Arizona ended No. 10 Providence's Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in overtime with a 95-92 win, and it was strictly big dogs from there. Arizona took down the mighty East Region No. 1 seed North Carolina that was 28-6 to that point with a shocking 66-58 win. The championship 'Cats capped it all off against West Region No. 1 seed Kentucky, who stood at 35-4. Arizona took the game to overtime, and took the only natty in program history with the 84-79 win.
2001 loss:
Much like four years prior, Arizona saw three No. 1 seeds land in its path in the 2001 NCAA Tournament. Unlike four years prior, the 'Cats couldn't run the table. Arizona earned the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, and got to work immediately. No. 15 Eastern Illinois lost by 25 points in a 101-76 beatdown, and a similar fate befell No. 10 Butler, who lost by 21 points in a 73-52 decision. In the Sweet Sixteen, Arizona sent No. 3 Mississippi State packing with a 10-point win.
After this, though, is when the gauntlet started. In the Elite Eight, Arizona drew No. 1 seed Illinois and won by 6 points. In the Final Four, the 'Cats drew South Region No. 1 seed Michigan State in convincing fashion and set up an explosive National Championship matchup against East Region No. 1 seed Duke. The 'Cats saw the magic run out here, though, as they lost 82-72 in their most recent championship appearance to date.
