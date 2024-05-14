Zona Zealots
Arizona Basketball alum Aaron Gordon helps power Nuggets to equalizer vs. Timberwolves

Aaron Gordon had a ridiculous night for the Denver Nuggets, but let's look at the game flow to see just how good it was.

By Mason Duhon

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four / David Berding/GettyImages
Nikola Jokic and Arizona Basketball alum Aaron Gordon did everything they could to help keep the Denver Nuggets' dreams of back-to-back championships alive against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

. 73. . AG. vs. MIN: 27 pts, 11-12 FG, 7 reb, 6 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl. Aaron Gordon. Aaron Gordon. player. . PF

After falling short in Game 1 and getting completely pantsed in Game 2, the Nuggets have turned on the jets in Games 3 and 4 against the Timberwolves to even the series at 2-2. The 115-107 win by the Nuggets on Sunday, May 12, was partly propelled by a 27-point day from Gordon.

Gordon exploded last night, even by NBA standards. He shot 11-12 (91.7%) from the field and 2-2 from 3-point range. His seven rebounds led the team, he logged a game-high-tying two blocks, and his 27 points and six assists were second on the team only to Jokic.

