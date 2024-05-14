Arizona Basketball alum Aaron Gordon helps power Nuggets to equalizer vs. Timberwolves
Aaron Gordon had a ridiculous night for the Denver Nuggets, but let's look at the game flow to see just how good it was.
By Mason Duhon
Nikola Jokic and Arizona Basketball alum Aaron Gordon did everything they could to help keep the Denver Nuggets' dreams of back-to-back championships alive against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After falling short in Game 1 and getting completely pantsed in Game 2, the Nuggets have turned on the jets in Games 3 and 4 against the Timberwolves to even the series at 2-2. The 115-107 win by the Nuggets on Sunday, May 12, was partly propelled by a 27-point day from Gordon.
Gordon exploded last night, even by NBA standards. He shot 11-12 (91.7%) from the field and 2-2 from 3-point range. His seven rebounds led the team, he logged a game-high-tying two blocks, and his 27 points and six assists were second on the team only to Jokic.