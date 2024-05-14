Arizona Basketball alum Aaron Gordon helps power Nuggets to equalizer vs. Timberwolves
By Mason Duhon
Nothing new for Gordon
Gordon has now logged a game with 25+ points and 7+ rebounds in two straight playoff series after notching a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Gordon and Jokic were playing complementary basketball where they were looking for scoring opportunities for the team, not just themselves. Gordon's six assists were second on the team to only Jokic with seven, and only the Joker had him beat in terms of scoring output across both teams.
Gordon may not play like this every game, but it's not hard to picture him hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy again if he can continue stepping to the plate when the lights are brightest and the Nuggets need it most.
