Arizona basketball alum Christian Koloko signing 2-way contract with Lakers
Shams Charnia of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Arizona basketball alum Christian Koloko is returning to the NBA on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Koloko needs to receive clearance from the NBA's fitness panel before he can return.
The Toronto Raptors drafted Koloko 33rd overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Koloko averaged 3.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 block playing 13.8 minutes per game over 58 contests with 19 starts during his rookie season in 2022-23.
Koloko was waived by Toronto on January 17, 2024, after not playing a game last season. Toronto stated Koloko was out with a respiratory issue. After he was waived it was disclosed Koloko had career-threatening blood clots and was put into the Fitness to Play panel per ESPN in January.
Koloko would fit in with the Lakers so that Anthony Davis does not have to play as many minutes at center per Zona Zealots' partner site Lake Show Life. Davis requested fewer minutes at center during the 2023 offseason and new head coach J.J. Redick also wants more depth at the five entering the 2024-25 season.
Koloko cannot play until he is cleared by the NBA Fitness to play panel. Yahoo Sports reported the Lakers are expected to release one of their three two-way players to get their roster down to 15 players. Davis and Koloko playing together would potentially provide L.A. with the best tandem shot blockers in the NBA.
Koloko had a breakout season with Arizona in 2021-22 during Tommy Lloyd's first season, averaging 12.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.4 assists and 2.4 BPG while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor. Koloko tied the Arizona single-season record in 2021-22 that was initially set by Loren Woods in 1999-2000 with 102 blocks and finished fifth with 162 for his career.