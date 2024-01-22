Arizona Basketball ascends in the latest AP Top 25 Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its sweep of the Los Angeles schools at home, Arizona Basketball has risen to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll!
After a slight dip in the rankings last week following its loss to Washington State in Pullman, Arizona Basketball rebounded in a big way
Taking on solid talented but inconsistent teams in USC and UCLA, the Wildcats needed a strong homestand to get things back on track and regain some momentum.
And luckily for us, the Wildcats scored a big win against the Trojans, followed by a 19-point comeback win against the Bruins! As a result, the Wildcats saw a slight jump in the latest AP Poll as Arizona has climbed up to No. 9 this week.
Currently sitting at 14-4 (5-2) on the year, the Wildcats have a big week ahead as they take on the Oregon schools in what may be one of its biggest and more important road trups on the year.
Arizona Basketball will need to stay focused this week as it takes on Oregon State ahead of its marquee showdown against Oregon!
With Arizona's continued success on the court, the Wildcats are once again the top dog from the Pac-12 Conference checking in this week at No. 9. Behind them in the conference is Utah receiving 20 votes, followed by Colorado with just one vote.
While Arizona should be favored in its next couple games, the Wildcats will need to remain focused and hungry, as this week may be one of the most important weeks of basketball for Arizona if they hope to win the Pac-12 regular season championship.
Hopefully, Arizona can handle its business this week and resume Pac-12 play by earning a pair solid conference wins! Tip-off against the Beavers on Saturday is set for 9:00 PM MST.
