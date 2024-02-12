Arizona Basketball back up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its huge sweep of the Mountain Schools, Arizona Basketball saw a jump in the rankings, rising to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll!
Arizona Basketball is rolling! Just one week after beating the Bay Area schools, the Wildcats were back in action for a tough road trip against the Mountain Schools.
And luckily for us, I don't think many teams had a better week than the Wildcats! First, Arizona scored a big, triple-overtime win over Utah on Thursday evening, followed by a dominant win over Colorado on Saturday.
As a result, the Wildcats saw a slight bump in the Top 25 rankings! Making news on Monday afternoon, Arizona checked in at No. 5 in the AP Top25 poll!
Sitting in first place in the Pac-12 standings with a 19-5 (10-3) record, the Wildcats have a big week ahead as they take on rival Arizona State on Saturday. And should they beat the Sun Devils, they can distance themselves further from Washington State.
Currently one game ahead in the Pac-12 Conference standings, Arizona Basketball will need to remain focused this week.
Despite a rough patch for about a month, Arizona Basketball has seemingly found its groove again, now winners of five-straight games, and naturally, they are the top dog in the Pac-12 Conference checking in this week at No. 5. Behind them in the conference is only Washington State, receiving 82 votes.
While Arizona appears to be favored in all of its remaining games, now isn't the time to get complacent. Big things are on the horizon, and if the Wildcats are to win the last Pac-12 Conference Championship, they will need to stay focused!
Hopefully, Arizona can handle its business this week as they continue Pac-12 play against a talented, but inconsistent Arizona State team. Tip-off against the Sun Devils on Saturday is set for 7:30 PM MST.
