Arizona Basketball checks in at No. 4 in AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its huge win over in-state rival Arizona State on Saturday, Arizona Basketball checks in at No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.
Arizona Basketball is rolling! Now winners of six straight games and steadily rising in the AP Poll over the past few weeks, the Wildcats are on the move again!
And just days after earning their biggest win over Arizona State in rivalry history, the Wildcats saw yet another slight bump in the latest Top 25 rankings! Making news on Monday afternoon, Arizona checked in this week at No. 4 in the AP Top25 poll!
Sitting in first place in the Pac-12 standings with a 20-5 (11-3) record, the Wildcats have a big week this week as they welcome No. 21 Washington State, followed by a matchup against Washington on Saturday.
Still one game ahead in the Pac-12 Conference standings, Arizona Basketball will need to remain focused this week.
Arizona Basketball is once again playing like one of the best teams in the country, and now winners of six-straight games, the Wildcats are still the top dog in the Pac-12 Conference checking in this week at No. 4. And finally, Arizona has some company as right behind them is Washington State, checking in at No. 21 this week.
While Arizona appears to be favored in all of its upcoming games, this week will be an important one for many reasons. For starters, Arizona welcomes No. 21 WSU to town, and that game will have a lot of implications on conference standings and potential tournament seeding. So naturally, the Wildcats will need to be focused this week!
Hopefully, Arizona can handle its business this week as they resume Pac-12 play against a skilled and well-coached Wazzu team, followed by a showdown with Washington on Saturday. Tip-off against the Cougars on Thursday is set for 9:00 PM MST.
