Arizona Basketball checks in at No. 8 in most recent AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its sweep of the Bay Area schools at home, Arizona Basketball has risen to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll!
After falling slightly in the AP rankings last week following its loss to Oregon State in Corvallis, Arizona Basketball has since rebounded in a big way, reeling off three-straight wins.
And returning home to take on the Bay Area schools this past weekend, the Wildcats needed a strong outing to get things back on track and regain some momentum.
And luckily for us, the Wildcats were up to the challenge! Scoring a big win against Cal, followed by an 11-point come-from-behind win against the Cardinal on Sunday evening, the Wildcats are once again on the rise, seeing a slight jump in the latest AP Poll this week as they climbed to No. 8.
Now sitting atop the Pac-12 standings with a 17-5 (8-3) record on the year, the Wildcats have a big week ahead as they take on the Mountain schools. And should they somehow come away with a sweep, that would be huge for Arizona for a lot of reasons.
Arizona Basketball will have a tough challenge as they travel to Utah to take on the Utes, followed by a showdown with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Arizona Basketball may have been sporadic over the past few weeks; however, the Wildcats are finally starting to find a groove, and naturally, they are the top dog in the Pac-12 Conference checking in this week at No. 8. Behind them in the conference is only Washington State, receiving six votes.
While Arizona should be favored in its next few games, the Wildcats will need to stay focused and ready. This week will be an important one for Arizona, and we know everyone is going to give the Wildcats its best shot!
Hopefully, Arizona can handle its business this week as they continue Pac-12 play against a solid group of opponents. Tip-off against the Utes on Thursday is set for 6:00 PM MST.
