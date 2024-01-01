Arizona Basketball falls to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its lopsided loss at the hands of Stanford on Sunday afternoon, Arizona Basketball checks in at No. 10 this week in the latest AP Poll.
Kicking off its conference farewell tour last week, Arizona Basketball was looking to start Pac-12 play, but unfortunately, that did not happen.
Despite starting their weekend off strong with a convincing win over Cal on Friday evening, the Wildcats had another setback on its young season as Arizona lost to lowly Stanford in what was a lopsided outcome.
And just as we anticipated, the Wildcats fell in the latest AP Poll. Making news on Monday afternoon following its loss to the Cardinal, the Wildcats checked in at No. 10 this week.
Currently sitting at 10-3 (1-1) on the year, the Wildcats will see a bit of an uptick in competition as Arizona welcomes Colorado and Utah to town. Two competitive teams that sit just outside the AP Top 25.
Looking to get back on track, Arizona Basketball will be tested quite a bit this week as they welcome the Mountain Schools.
Despite their rough couple of weeks, Arizona Basketball remains the top dog from the Pac-12 as they are still just the only team from the conference to be ranked. Behind them in the conference is Colorado, currently receiving 86 votes, and Utah receiving 82 votes.
While Arizona should be favored in both games as they return to McKale Center for the first time in nearly a month, the Wildcats cannot afford to overlook anyone as we all regrettably learned.
Hopefully, the Cats can handle its business this week and resume Pac-12 play by earning two, solid conference wins! Tip-off against the Buffaloes on Thursday is set for 7:30 PM MST.
