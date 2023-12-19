Arizona Basketball falls to No. 4 in latest AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its loss to then No. 3 Purdue on Saturday, Arizona Basketball has fallen to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll rankings.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end at some point, and after rattling off eight straight wins, Arizona Basketball has been humbled.
Holding the No. 1 spot for back-to-back weeks, the Wildcats suffered its first setback of the season as they fell to then No. 3 ranked Purdue on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.
In a marquee matchup between two college basketball heavyweights, Arizona battled back after being down by as many as 15, but, unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end as the Wildcats lost.
And naturally, Arizona has fallen in the latest national polls.
Making news via social media on Monday afternoon, the Wildcats checked in this week at No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.
Looking to bounce back, Arizona Basketball will have a big week as they take on Alabama and No. 14 FAU.
Presently, Arizona is still just the only team from the Pac-12 to be ranked inside the AP Top 25. However, Colorado did receive 84 votes, meanwhile, Utah had 37, and Washington accumulated two votes for the Top 25.
With the non-conference slate of games winding down for Arizona, the Wildcats will have two big matchups this week before turning its focus to conference play.
Arizona will be on the road again this week as they travel to Phoenix to take on Alabama in the Footprint Center on Wednesday, followed by a showdown with No. 14 FAU at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Even with the drop in the rankings, the Wildcats will have to remain focused, especially with a target on its back. Hopefully, the Cats can rebound in a big way!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!