Arizona Basketball in talks with Dayton transfer Koby Brea and Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey
By Mason Duhon
Godfrey was far less under the radar during his recruiting process than Brea was. The former four-star recruit held a litany of both power conference and mid-major offers coming out of high school, and he still has room to grow after showing improvement last season.
During his recruitment, he was graded as a four-star prospect coming out of Suwanee, Georgia. He held offers from smaller programs like George Mason, Kennesaw State, and Tulsa, but he also was recruited by teams like Utah, Ole Miss, and — of course — Clemson. He played in 33 games as a freshman, averaging 9.4 minutes, 3.2 points, and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Godfrey saw more time on the floor last season, but a deep Clemson team didn't leave room for him to start much. He played in all 36 games without a single start and logged 15.6 minutes per game. He posted 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 60% from the field. With his 6-foot-8 frame, he would add more depth to a forward group that's looking thin with the departures of Keshad Johnson, Pelle Love, Paulius Murauskas, and Filip Borovicanin.
What this means for Arizona
Both players have been contacted by prestigious programs since entering the transfer portal. Brea has heard from Kansas, Duke, UConn, Indiana, and Illinois among others, while Godfrey has been in talks with LSU, Auburn, Butler, and TCU among others. It would be big for Arizona to land either or both of them.
Neither one projects as a full-time starter, but they would both be key depth pieces who see significant minutes, with Brea likely playing the Sixth Man and Godfrey playing out of the seventh or eighth spot. Here's to hoping Lloyd finds some magic in his hat and manages to bring both veterans in with a solid sales pitch about ring-chasing.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!